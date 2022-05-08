Scarlett Johansson is praised for ‘The Scarlet Witch’ | Twitter

A new movie of “dr strange“It was released a few days ago, in which the beautiful actress elizabeth olsen 33 years old, giving life to the character of scarlet witchsince its appearance in Avenger: Age of Ultronwon the hearts of fans who developed a great affection for her character, as well as empathy for all the tragedy that haunts her.

Being one of the female characters within the most beloved comic book movies, the character of Scarlett Johansson being the first with her character of Black Widowbeing the first female icon in the Marvel cinematic world.

“Dr. Strange in Multiverse of Madness“was the title given to the new film, being completely a phenomenon among the faithful fans of the Marvel cinematic world, obtaining a rating of 75% in the critics of Rotten Tomatoeswhile on the part of the fans 87%, being on the rise due to the publicity that the film has received.

Elizabeth Olsen has always been open in saying that Scarlett Johansson She was one of the first pioneers to open the field in the world of movies about comics, because with her performances as Black WidowWell, despite being one of the most flirtatious and sexualized female characters, thanks to the 37-year-old actress, she managed to focus more on the character’s abilities.

Scarlett Johansson is praised for ‘The Scarlet Witch’, photo: Twitter



Being an extremely complicated fight due to all the beauty standards that women are subjected to, even being very open with her thoughts when at the press conference the only questions they asked her about her person were about how she looked and about her physique, for which several actresses including Wanda’s actress recognize him, thank him and praise him, leaving aside the incredible performance he gave us, the amazing outcome he had in Avengers: Endgame.

But since his character was one of the most beloved by fans, he had his own movie, being the last time he Scarlett Johansson was seen as the most cunning spy Black Widowhaving a quite noticeable and marked change, because as the films progressed we could appreciate other facets of her character no longer inclined towards her physique, all thanks to the fact that the actress fought against the sexualization of female characters in those who did not delve.