Scarlett Johansson is the new image of David Yurman

Mexico City

Scarlett Johansson, 37, and Henry Golding, 35, became the first celebrity ambassadors for the David Yurman jewelry brand, starring in the Come Closer campaign for 2022.

According to its web portal, this campaign celebrates the joy of closeness and connection in our difficult times, with intimate images of two of the most recognized celebrities in the world.

New York is unstoppable. Being a New Yorker means knowing how to hail a taxi from the opposite side of the street, Johansson, a native of this city, confesses to People magazine.

Growing up in New York, I always felt connected to David Yurman. The Yurmans and their designs have always represented New York to me: bold, fresh, and a bit avant-garde. When Evan Yurman approached me with this opportunity and shared his vision for the campaign, I already felt so attached to the brand that it was a natural fit, said Johansson.

For his part, Golding, star of films such as Crazy Rich Asians and Last Christmas, said that wearing a ring or a bracelet has always made him feel unique and is an expression of how he feels in his day to day.

There is nothing better than preparing for a night out and putting on something that makes you feel like a million dollars, acknowledged the actor, who was photographed for the campaign by renowned artist Lachlan Bailey.