Scarlett Johansson is the vocalist of this band that covered New Order | VIDEO

Scarlett Johansson She is probably one of the most famous actresses of our time, having worked with great directors such as Woody Allen, Sofia Coppola and is currently recognized for being an Avenger within the Marvel Universe and having her own movie with that character.

But Scarlett Johansson She is not only an actress, but she is a woman with great talents and skills who has been in charge of exploiting and exploring to the fullest, including music, to the surprise of many, the actress is a great singer who also has her own band.

The actress and now that you know singerhas participated in various musical projects and in fact she is in charge of giving voice to one of the characters in the musical film Sing, since she really is quite a singer our dear Scarlett Johansson.

Scarlett and New Order

New Order is one of the emblematic bands of the new wave, being among its many iconic songs, that of Bizarre Love Triangle the most recognized and covered by many bands worldwide.

A few yesterdays ago a cover album was released for charity, where various bands sang iconic eighties songs for this album that was intended to raise funds for research into a cure for AIDS.

Among the bands that participated is Sugar for Sugar what is the band Scarlett Johannson which is made up of pure women with great talent who are Holly Miranda, Julia Haltigan and Kendra Morris.

We have to say that this cover he did Sugar for Sugar a New Order It’s very good, we must recognize that Scarlett Johannson never ceases to amaze us and that she has an incredible voice that undoubtedly did justice to the song by Bizarre Love Triangle.

He has released albums with his band apart from having solo projects and giving voice to characters in musical movies like Sing 1 and 2, we highly recommend you listen to the cover he did for this album to raise funds for the cure of HIV and in one of those add it to your playlist and enjoy the other facet of Scarlett Johansson that you didn’t know