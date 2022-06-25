Scarlett Johansson, Jessica Chastain and Camila Cabello raise their voices in favor of abortion

This Friday, June 24, the United States Supreme Court voted to officially overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade, which dictates that the constitution of that country protects the freedom of a pregnant woman to decide on her own body and her right to an abortion. The shocking news caused anger throughout Hollywood, and many stars of the medium spoke out against this limitation, seen as a significant setback for society.

Numerous celebrities have long stressed the importance of abortion rights, and have spoken out against attempts to limit reproductive rights in the United States. Given the decision made by the Supreme Court yesterday, the nation is going through a period of uncertainty, and thousands of people have joined the protest to reverse the new ruling of the Court.

In light of recent events, we will remember the actresses who did not remain silent and spoke out in favor of abortion. Among them are Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow (87%), Marriage Story (98%)), Jessica Chastain (Rescue Mission (92%), Big Game (70%)) and Camila Cabello (Cinderella (51%) ).

In 2016, during the Power of Women event, Scarlett Johansson was honored for her support of Planned Parenthood, a provider of reproductive health care. “She has always been there for me and the 2.5 million men and women who depend on her services annually,” he said. johansson about the outstanding organization. The actress shared that she herself had used Planned Parenthood services as a teenager, and she stressed the importance of protecting women’s right to choose. Her words were the following:

Planned Parenthood provides a safe and healthy environment to make some of the important decisions you will face in your life. I’m not just talking about exercising your right to choose. I am talking about making decisions about your body and your family…as most of you know, Planned Parenthood has been under attack for many years for another service that they fortunately offer, for providing a safe place for legal abortions.

In the year 2017, Jessica Chastain spoke about the importance of Planned Parenthood, the nation’s leading provider of abortion services. In a speech, the actress referred to it as a “vital and indispensable now more than ever” body. Chastain also shared her experiences with the organization, saying it had been an important resource growing up. These were the words of the star of The most violent year:

We need Planned Parenthood. As the daughter of a single mother in a low-income household, I am indebted to the organization. As I grew older, they made it financially possible and affordable for me to educate myself and make decisions about my health and future. Planned Parenthood is an amazing organization that makes it possible for a woman to have the same opportunity as her male counterparts to have jurisdiction over her life, her body and her health, and the knowledge to make the necessary personal decisions .

Recently, Camila Hair also spoke out against the annulment of Roe v. Wade. The famous singer and actress said the following:

It’s appalling. Obviously, it will affect poor women more, because women who have resources, even like me, will be able to handle things if they are necessary. The idea that one moment transforms the course of a woman’s life is tragic. and it’s tragic [que] affected people have no voice.

