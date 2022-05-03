Scarlett Johansson kiss to strengthen friendship with Sandra Bullock? | Twitter

The famous actress Sandra Bullock, 57 years old, is a celebrity in the world of the big screen, due to her immense talent for acting in the different genres of cinema, as she stands out in comedy, drama, even in the suspense genre when we saw the incredible work he did for the original movie of Netflix: BirdBoxdespite her age, she is a woman who has managed to preserve herself because she looks gorgeous and with a slender figure.

Now, Scarlett Johansson is one of the actresses of the moment, being one of the best paid with an audience that supports her in all her roles that she decides to take, something that these two beautiful actresses have in common apart from their extraordinary beauty is their great versatility Well, Scarlett, like Sandra, has participated in different films with different genres of cinema and has managed to stand out in all of them.

And this time we will go back in time, about 12 years ago when at an award ceremony that took place in 2010, these two beautiful celebrities would have decided to “strengthen their friendship” by kissing in full live ceremony, leaving frantic to its audience, as well as the viewers who were watching the show, being a marked event in the film industry.

Some claimed that it was already planned to create controversy, however, the 37-year-old actress had a certain surprise drawn on her face, because it was clear that she had no idea, so it was something that was not planned, then happened, the great Sandra Bullock he would have kissed the beautiful Scarlett Johansson in full live show.

Scarlett Johansson kiss to strengthen friendship with Sandra Bullock? photo: Twitter



But why did they kiss? the real answer would be Sandra Bullock starred in the famous romantic comedy “The proposal“, next to the, at that time, husband of Scarlett Johanssonthe quoted Ryan Reynoldsin the comedy these two characters share a few kisses, even her ex-husband would be nominated as “best kiss“.

Well, when the 57-year-old actress would go on stage to receive her award “Generation“I would kiss the interpreter of black widow so she wouldn’t feel left out or jealous, a sweet and gracious gesture on Bullock’s part that caused a lot of talk.