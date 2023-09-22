Scarlett Johansson, Kylie Jenner, Chiara Ferragni… Prada’s front row

On September 21, Prada will present its collection Spring-Été 2024. For the occasion, a parterre of stars will be presented.

Après New York and London, now Fashion Week Summer 2024 is in full swing in Milan. Spend three consecutive days this week of fashion, starting on September 21, taking a fresh Prada presenter’s tour. It matches 47 silhouettes between Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons in beige with orange embellishments. Around 2:30 pm, the first musical notes can be heard and the first mannequin arrives on the podium. Within minutes, all the while, a liquid the color of roof mud separates the piece into two parts. There is a list of invited guests on the wallet that invites you to join the show.

Read more: Le Slime, how to comment Is this the new fixate mode?

From the front row to the podium, Prada’s looks are truly sensational.

Parmi you invited them, kylie jenner. For the occasion, the young woman chose a mini-robe with long sleeves and a black top, framing her dress in crystals. Actress Scarlett Johansson A, elle also, repondu presente et a choisie, pour sa part, d’arborer un total look noir composé d’une robe corte à découpages avec des dés des a talons, elle que’un sac mini galeria . La Nouvelle It-Girl Ann Devenier, Sofia Richie, Compte, Aussie, Parmi ce Front-Row Etoile. Nevertheless, she wore anthracite colored pants and a red sweater with a printed tartan jacket. The beautiful Emma Watson, without fail, stunning in a beautiful gown.