Scarlett Johansson launches a minimalist skincare brand: The Outset

Achieve camera-ready skin with consciously clean beauty products for everyone.

After being the face of luxury beauty brands, renowned Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson stepped away to bring her own vision to life and founded The Outset, a minimalist skincare brand offering exceptional products for everyone. , eliminating unnecessary ingredients and harmful stereotypes. With an approach to skin care that is conscientious and minimalist, “The Outset’s vision was to create clean, effective products that simplify your routine and elevate your everyday. I want The Outset to be universal, accessible and as reliable as your favorite white t-shirt, a classic staple.”Johansson tells us by email.

Known for her work in front of the camera as Marvel’s super cool and badass superhero Black Widow, Johansson dedicated her time and energy to learning the ins and outs of the science behind skin care to deliver effective products without the frills. “After representing other brands as a character in their campaigns, I wanted to build a brand that was a reflection of me and my beauty ideals. Because I have spent so much of my life on camera, I am well aware of how much my skin is related to my confidence. There are so many brands and formulas and harsh ingredients, but for me the simpler the better. Finding freedom in simplicity was something I wanted to make available to everyone”.

Working with CEO and co-founder Kate Foster Lengyel, The Outset sets itself apart from the rest, providing meticulously thought-out training at an affordable price. With all items under $55 USD, the skincare line truly prioritizes accessibility, ensuring that everyone can benefit from high-quality products. Driven by the old adage, “less is more”, The Outset is deliberately austere in its ingredient list, excluding 2,700 potentially harmful ingredients, eliminating anything that was incomplete, of questionable origin, or unsatisfactory. The ultimate clean skincare brand is not only fragrance-free, vegan, gluten-free, and nut allergen-free, dermatologist- and allergy-tested, but the Hollywood-approved products’ packaging is designed with the earth in mind. , using recycled materials whenever possible.

“The Outset signifies a new beginning, which feels more relevant than ever at a time when we’re all starting over and hitting the reset button. It took us years to create a brand backed by quality and purpose, and I’m thrilled to finally share The Outset with the world. It’s also an exciting start for me.”. The campaign for the star’s latest adventure resolutely features a wide diversity of faces, rejecting the outdated notion that top-tier beauty is only for the few, you’ll find a true variety of genders, skin tones and ages in The brand. Outset as everyone can benefit from and use their products.

Comprised of six main products, The Outset includes a gentle micellar antioxidant cleanser, a firming vegan collagen preparative serum, a nourishing squalane daily moisturizer, a restorative niacinamide night cream, a vitamin C smoothing cream for eyes and fine lines and a botanical lip rescue treatment. The Outset is now available on the brand’s website.