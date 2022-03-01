Scarlett Johansson launches beauty line

It’s official: Scarlett Johansson joins the list of celebrities with your own beauty line. Baptized under the name of ‘The Outset‘, it is a minimalist cosmetic firm ideal for any woman who wants to show off a face as radiant as hers.

The news of the launch was shared by the actress herself on Instagram. Although she does not have official social networks, the announcement was made through the line account @theoutset, which currently has almost 70 thousand followers.

“I wanted to create and represent a brand that felt true to me, something real and intimate in which others could also see themselves,” says the actress in one of the publications. To that she adds that since ‘The Outset‘ believe in the power of a new beginning, “no matter where you are in your skin care journey, today can be the beginning for you”.

The official launch of the skin care line is today, the first of March. They have not yet revealed if there will only be products from skin care or if they will also include makeup. What they have advanced is the minimalist packaging.

“Minimizing our environmental footprint is a priority. For this reason, our products are designed with sustainability in mind, our packaging incorporates glass, bioresin and post-consumer recycled materials”, they explain.

Johansson and her friend Kate Foster have been working on the creation of ‘The Outset‘. Last year, Foster assured that she was proud to have built, together with the actress, a brand that fills a gap in the market, as it addresses the consumer’s need to find minimalist products that allow them to take care of their skin without having to resort to a lot of of steps.