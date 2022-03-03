Scarlett Johansson launches her beauty line ‘The Outset’

It was June 2021 when Scarlett Johansson She first announced that she would be launching her own beauty line and now it’s finally a reality. The Outset is the name of the collection of essential skin care products.
Having been the face of various beauty brands in the past, Johansson knows the ways of the industry. But when it came time to create her own line, she spent five years researching formulas, product development, and brand identity before she came up with the idea.
“After representing luxury beauty brands as a character in their campaigns, I decided to create a brand that reflected me”Johansson told TODAY.
“I wanted to have a seat at the table and have an active voice in all aspects of the brand’s direction, from the products to the people on the team. My goal as an entrepreneur was to simplify and demystify luxury beauty with a focus on the essentials of everyday life. I wanted The Outset to be universal, accessible and as reliable as your favorite white t-shirt – a classic staple.”
To create the brand johansson worked with entrepreneur and co-founder Kate Foster Lengyel. Nowadays, The Outset offers five basic products: a cleanser, a serum, a moisturizer, a night cream and an eye cream, which can be used separately or easily incorporated into the current routine. In fact, the brand’s emphasis on simple yet effective everyday essentials reflects Johansson’s personal routine.
“My skin care ritual has always been simple: a constant routine of cleansing, prepping and moisturizing that keeps my skin in good condition”it states johansson. “I try not to shake it up too much or experiment with too many things because I have battled acne in the past and I am finally in control of my skin. What I do now works, which is just nourish my skin and minimize the number of products I use” the actress told the media.
As a new mom (Johansson welcomed her second child last year), that focus on skin nourishment has become even more important. She says the combination of having a newborn, breastfeeding and living in New York has made her skin drier. So it’s no surprise that her skin care tips for new moms have a lot to do with hydration. “I would say hydrate like crazy, apply night cream every night and use a humidifier,” she reiterated.
Other celebrities with their own face care line
There are celebrities who decided to stop being brand ambassadors and create their own skin care lines, there are even some who have launched very successful makeup lines. These are some: Jessica Alba: Honest Beauty; Rihanna: FentySkin; Jennifer Lopez: JLo Beauty; Alicia Keys: Keys Soulcare; Selena Gomez: Rare Beauty; Drew Barrymore: Flower Beauty; Lady Gaga: Haus Laboratories; Millie Bobby Brown: Florence by Mills; Pharrell Williams: Humanrace; Kristen Bell: Happy Dance; Victoria Beckham: Victoria Beckham Beauty; Michelle Pfeiffer: Henry Rose and Jada Pinkett Smith: Hey Humans.