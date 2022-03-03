Scarlett Johansson launches her beauty line ‘The Outset’

It was June 2021 when Scarlett Johansson She first announced that she would be launching her own beauty line and now it’s finally a reality. The Outset is the name of the collection of essential skin care products.

Having been the face of various beauty brands in the past, Johansson knows the ways of the industry. But when it came time to create her own line, she spent five years researching formulas, product development, and brand identity before she came up with the idea.

“After representing luxury beauty brands as a character in their campaigns, I decided to create a brand that reflected me”Johansson told TODAY.

“I wanted to have a seat at the table and have an active voice in all aspects of the brand’s direction, from the products to the people on the team. My goal as an entrepreneur was to simplify and demystify luxury beauty with a focus on the essentials of everyday life. I wanted The Outset to be universal, accessible and as reliable as your favorite white t-shirt – a classic staple.”