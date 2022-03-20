Scarlett Johansson launches her luxury skincare brand

Scarlet Johansson is one of the most beloved actresses in the industry. Some know her for being Marvel’s favorite heroine as Natasha Romanoff while others for her facet as an American singer, producer and model. Anyway, the point is that everyone has talked about her at some point because of her talent that she wastes on her, now she returns with a luxury skincare line that you do not want to miss for anything.

She has even mentioned it about how it was difficult for her to stop being the face of many brands and put a new spin on it. “I have been the face of several luxury brands throughout my career, and all of those experiences were wonderful. But how can I explain it? I guess I always felt like I was playing a kind of character in those campaigns, and as she evolved, I wanted to create and represent a brand that was true to me »Something that looks really cute to put that differentiating stamp.

Showing that not being the image of a brand, you have to let others do what they want, that’s where Scarlett breaks the rules and shows that a brand can have extra value. Hence part of one of the main purposes of it. The universal, accessible and essential clean and effective skincare. Creating purposeful products that are consciously clean and designed to elevate your everyday. Just a beautiful concept!

Having Scarlet Johansson fully dedicated to the brand, all working as a team since creating The Outset was quite a tiring job. Scarlett spent three years learning about the beauty business and experimenting with formulations before meeting Kate, her brand partner who through mutual connections in the industry, and The Outset began to take shape and is at last a reality.

“We believe that skin is best when you start with the basics. Our philosophy is based on nourishing and strengthening your skin, giving it back without using aggressive ingredients that can damage or irritate it. Our everyday essentials can be easily combined with products that are already part of your routine.” A concept that is sure to revolutionize beauty as in the case of Rare Beauty or other artists who launch their collections.

The brand in its packaging image looks quite pretty in shades of white with gray so that it is a very minimalist touch that reflects the seal of what Scarlett is focused on so that all the attention is paid to all the products where she has creams, serums and even scrubs. Everything you need for a skincare routine like you never thought. For more information, just click hereí to go to their official website.