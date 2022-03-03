Scarlett Johansson launches her own beauty line

Scarlett Johansson is a producer and actress who has managed to conquer millions of viewers by playing one of her most iconic roles as Natasha Romanoff in The Avengers and for starring in films like Marriage Story, one of the best of 2019. The American actress has stood out in the film industry and now also plans to succeed in the world of beauty.

experiment in the beauty industry It is a path that several celebrities have decided to walk and Scarlett was no exception, teaming up with Kate Foster for the creation of “The Outset”brand name that the actress announced in mid-2021 and that we now see to be a reality.



Photo: Instagram @theoutset

A couple of days ago it launched the full range of products through the firm’s official Instagram, where we can see Scarlett Johansson like the image of this campaign. In addition, they mentioned that the line is created with the minimum environmental footprint, the products are packaged in glass containers, bioresin and post-consumer recycled materials.

Also read: Ary Tenorio returns to dark hair because he didn’t like blonde

The Outset It is a line free of animal cruelty and sulfates, it is also for all skin types as it contains a vegan formula.



Photo: Instagram @theoutset

The products are inspired by the routine of the actress, who believes that great skin starts with the basics: a gentle cleanser, a skin-prepping serum and a nourishing moisturizer. He adds that as he is sensitive to fragrances, it was important to him that the formulas be without added perfumes.

Scarlett Johansson beauty line products

The line is made up of five products from skin care. One of them is a cleaner Micellar antioxidant with a smooth formula that will be the best ally to remove any makeup residue on the face, while moisturizing and soothing the skin.



Photo: Instagram @theoutset

On the other hand, there is the serum firming with vegan collagen, ideal to give that extra shine to the face that we all want.



Photo: Instagram @theoutset

It also includes a daily moisturizer, anti-wrinkle eye cream with vitamin C and a restorative night cream with niacinamide.



Photo: Instagram @theoutset

The Outset is distinguished by its Hyaluroset complex, a botanical alternative to hyaluronic acid, from the seed of the Cassia flower. They specify that this ingredient provides hydration, fills the skin to attenuate expression lines and increases the luminosity of the skin.

For now they only ship to the United States. To find out when the products will be available in Mexico, keep an eye on the information that the brand publishes on its website and on Instagram: @theoutset.

Also read: The uses of baby oil in beauty that you may not have known