Not everyone receives the title of “greek goddess“However, the Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson can presume that she is one, because her beauty has fallen in love with more than one, being one of the most beautiful artists in the world, even twice receiving the title of “The most ‘attractive’ woman aliveAccording to the men’s magazine Esquire.

Becoming the first woman to repeat the position, because the first time was in 2006, while in 2013 she would be called in this way again, her beautiful green eyes, her warm smile and her unparalleled caress make her still look more radiant, because apart from being a real beauty, a real “hottie” she is incredibly talented, being one of the best paid and most prestigious actresses of the moment.

Aside from her acting talent, Scarlett Johansson He has an incredible voice, which also made him enter the music industry, releasing a couple of albums, which would be called “Anywhere I Lay My Head ” published in 2008 and “break-up” coming to light just a year after the previous musical project.

Theater actress, model, film actress and if that were not enough film director, well, she would enter a company that would specialize in everything that has to do with film production, she would even contribute something to the script for her new project for “Project Artemis“a film that is brought to the streaming platform AppleTVnext to his old partner Chris Evanseach time it is renewed Scarlett Johansson and she polishes other facets of her that only make her become a more complete artist.

Scarlett Johansson looks like a Greek goddess, photo: instagram



And in case you need more evidence to convince yourself that it is all one “greek goddess“, we show you this image where she coquettishly poses upside down, her porcelain white skin stealing the limelight of how smooth and perfect she looks, without any imperfection or expression line, her silky straight blonde hair looking free when loose.

A set of two pieces, it is possible to distinguish that it is green, as well as her beautiful eyes, showing a little of her charms with the small top that she wears, without a doubt, she is quite a “greek goddess“.