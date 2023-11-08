Scarlett Johansson is finally returning to her MCU career with an exciting update from Kevin Feige.

Depuse D black mother (2021), fans were shocked to hear that Johansson would be returning to work with Marvel Studios again. After shelling out millions of dollars to the renowned actress, Marvel Studios soured relations with the actress until the matter was resolved with the intervention of Kevin Feige. The lawsuit was settled with Scarlett suing Disney after Black Widow was released on Disney+ the same day it opened in theaters, costing her her payday.

Instead of releasing the film at a time when the box office would be better, Marvel went out of their way to release it when fans didn’t want to go to the movies due to COVID. This led to a battle back and forth in court, which ultimately ended with Scarlett Johansson getting the money she deserved and she shared that she looks forward to working with Disney in the future.

Initially, Scarlett’s next project with House of Mouse will be Tower of Terror film, but the film still has no script or director attached to the project. Kevin Feige has confirmed that Marvel Studios finally has plans with the actress, leading to the Avengers star returning for a project that fans might not expect. in an interview with Entertainment WeeklyKevin Feige shared the news that Marvel is working with Johansson on a new Marvel project:

We’re talking to Kevin Feige at ‘The Marvels’ Premiere in Las Vegas & He Got All Our Questions Answered!!#themarvels pic.twitter.com/BPSPSGDwlS – Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) 8 November 2023

In the interview, Kevin Feige dished more about how Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man probably won’t return, despite a new report saying otherwise:

ET: “Yeah, it was one of the things that was talked about at the retreat that Scarlett Johansson and Robert Downey Jr. possibly returning at some point.” Feige: “We didn’t discuss it at the retreat. This is true. We’re doing a project with Scarlett. I love Robert, he’s part of the family. But in terms of comeback, we will have to see.”

While details on the project are sparse, and it’s anyone’s guess what exactly Marvel is working on, fans do know that Chris Evans is reportedly returning for an MCU project that will feature Steve Rogers/ How does Captain America return the Infinity Stones? If Scarlett Johansson returns for that project, it could be a good way to tell one final story in the Infinity Saga as Marvel prepares to conclude the Multiverse Saga in the next few years. Scarlett Johansson could help out on several projects, like a spinoff focusing on Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova.

Whatever Scarlett Johansson works on will be fun to see, but it’s still surprising if the actress is willing to do more projects with Marvel Studios after Disney. It’s clear that Disney would have later seen its ignorance with Black Widow. Still, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has suffered from a number of nonsensical decisions that have certainly cost the studio millions in losses. Depuse D Avengers: Endgame (2019), the MCU isn’t what it used to be, and it would be nice to have a project with Johansson, but according to reports the actress is not planning to star in the project, so it’s sad to think that fans might be Natasha Don’t see Romanoff ever returning to an MCU project again.

