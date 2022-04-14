Scarlett Johansson, Marvel’s imposing Black Widow

Before her participation in the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM), Scarlett Johansson was known for roles in films such as The other boleyn Vicky Cristina Barcelona and romantic comedies, however, her character as Natasha Romanoff put her on the map globally.

Beyond being a pretty spy in a tight leather suit, little by little she became a fundamental character in the plot of superhero movies. Her portrayal of the Black Widow made her Marvel’s most important female quota and a reflection of women’s empowerment.

His strength and representation came off the screen, since he fought a legal battle with the powerful Disney when claiming irregularities in the premiere of the black widow. The lawsuit ended and the blonde reached an agreement with the company and on good terms.

After her character as the talented spy, the actress got involved in roles that require more than a good physique. Her participation in films like JojoRabbit either story of a marriagecatapulted her into the seventh art and was nominated for these films at the prestigious Oscar Awards.

It is important to highlight the struggle that Johansson has had in the film industry. Because of her beauty, she has lost roles or been pigeonholed into clichéd characters. However, thanks to her talent, she has slowly shown that she is definitely more than just a pretty face in Hollywood.

Natasha Romanoff in Marvel

The character of Natasha Romanoff first appeared in the UCM in Iron Man 2. A young spy posed as an assistant to Pepper Potts, the girlfriend of Tony Stark, the remembered Iron Man. In this tape the skills of the secret agent begin to be known.

Romanoff reappears in the first film of The Avengersand in this her character becomes the female share of the superhero team. The group was made up of Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Haweye, and Black Widow.

From the events of the first installment of The Avengers, the character of the Russian spy becomes a key character in the plot. She appears in Captain America the Winter Soldier as Steve Rogers’ partner in the appearance of Cap’s best friend, Bucky Barnes.

Then rejoin Avengers: Age of Ultron and begins a romance with his partner Bruce Banner, the Hulk. In this film feelings are combined with the duty of having to save the world. At the end, she is in charge of the new members of the team.

Romanoff’s next appearance is in Civil Warwhere he joins Tony’s team and signs the Sokovia accords, a document that allowed the international government to control the actions of The Avengers. This happened after he had destroyed Sokovia during the confrontation with Ultron. In this she becomes a fugitive for helping her friends.

After breaking the treaty, Black Widow becomes a fugitive and is reunited with her family in her solo movie. In this plot, Natasha Romanoff’s past and her strength and desire to help are known.

With the team divided and Thanos’ arrival on earth in Infinity War. Black Widow returns to Captain America and they rejoin as a team. In this first part, the heroes lose and half of the universe disappears, Natasha is one of those left on earth along with some of her companions.