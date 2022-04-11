Scarlett Johansson next to Chris Evans, again | instagram

The beautiful actress Scarlett Johansson and the sought-after actor of the moment Chris Evans are good colleagues and friends, they have worked together in some films, the most famous of which are from the cinematographic world of Marvelwith their respective leader characters Captain America and the cunning redhead Natasha Romanoff either Black Widow.

Project Artemis is the new movie that the new streaming platform AppleTV+ is that it is developing, investing around 100 million dollars, Apple TV + is really betting on this new project with these international actors, however, this streaming platform is only available for devices Manzana.

Although many details about the plot of the film have not yet been given Project Artemisit has already been confirmed that it is not at all related to Andy Weir’s book Artemis, what they have commented is that it is about a space race that occurred in the last century with the United States and the Soviet Union, or as it is known in the history books like Cold Warwhich occurred some time after the WWII.

To show us that Scarlett Johansson is perfect because apart from starring in the film and putting on her pretty face, she also produced and was part of the script with her company These Pictures. As there are not many details of the plot yet Project Artemisthere is not much information on the release date either, it is believed that filming has not even started.

This expensive production will also have shares of rose gilroy Y Jason BatemanRose is an actress and model of American origin, while Bateman is a well-known 53-year-old actor and director. All fans of the film world of Marvel They are anxious for the arrival of this film because they will be able to see who played their favorite characters together again, sharing the screen and in a new adventure.

The last movie we saw them acting together in was Avengers: Endgamewhich was released in 2019, where it marked the end of a whole saga that was totally well received because premiere after premiere was very popular among fans, also of the secondary characters or even the individual films of the main characters, as they were from Hombre de HierroCaptain America, Thor, Black Widow, this universe of cinema is vast.