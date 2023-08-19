Sports

Scarlett Johansson on Acne, Lymphatic Drainage and Discussion with Adam Driver | Vogue Spain

From lost in Translation until the saga of the Avengers actress marvel Scarlett Johansson He has achieved one success after another. Now, she adds the role of founder to her glittering career with the launch of her own skincare brand start, talked to star the trend About acne, lymphatic drainage and discussion with Adam Driver.

the first thing you do in the morning

I wish I wasn’t one of those people who immediately glances at the phone, but I do. I get up early I have to get up early because I have two children. My baby sleeps more than my daughter and the first thing I have to do is get her ready for school. I can’t function without coffee: I have to have a cup, I love making it and the smell of it. It is the time in the morning that I look forward to the most.

Social Networks

I think there is a way to use them responsibly. For me personally, the FOMO issue is a problem, I’m not saying other people can’t use them without suffering. But it happens to me and I don’t like feeling like that. There are already enough things in my life that make me feel that way. You know, even as a busy mom of two, there are always those childless friends who say, “I’m going to Miami for four days!” or “I have four birthday parties, will you change for mine?” I don’t need a phone to constantly remind me of all that, thank you.

How She Dealt With Her Acne Tendencies Under Public Scrutiny

I relied heavily on the incredible work of my makeup artists to hide my acne throughout both adolescence and adulthood. I suffered a lot from acne in my teens and then in my twenties I couldn’t stop fighting it and trying to get rid of it with the help of toners, retinol, drying creams and exfoliants. when she was young, The message from the beauty world was that acne is ugly, There was not much acceptance or support for these so-called “issues”. It used to be that the only thing worth doing was lasering your entire face. I used to have a horrible menstrual cycle where my skin would get dry and then more irritated. At that time we didn’t have that much knowledge about the skin barrier and I was scared to put moisturizer on my face.

(tagstotranslate)scarlett johansson

