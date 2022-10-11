Scarlett Johansson on being hypersexualized in Hollywood: “I became an object”

Scarlett Johansson has positioned herself as one of the highest paid actresses in recent years. However, for much of his artistic career, the actress of ‘avengers‘ has had to deal with frequent hypersexualization in the industry.

Through an exclusive interview for the podcast by Dax Shepard, Johansson opened up about her hypersexualization in Hollywood, as well as exposure at a very young age, well his first movie He made it when he was only nine years old.

Scarlett Johansson opens up about being ‘hypersexualized’ in Hollywood

Throughout the conversation, Scarlett thanked her mother for protecting her from things “that weren’t age appropriate”when he was under 18 years old.

“Now I see younger actors who are in their twenties and It feels like they’re allowed to be all these different things, like they can play different things… We’re not even allowed to pigeonhole actors anymore, fortunately”, expressed the actress, to later talk about how she was typecast in the role of a “hot” girl.

“I think everyone they thought I was older and had been doing it for a long time, and then I was pigeonholed into this weird hypersexualized thing. I felt like it was all over, more or less… That’s the kind of career you have, these are the roles you’ve played, and I was like, ‘This is it.’” Johansson continues.

“I became an object and was pigeonholed in this way where I felt like I wasn’t getting job offers for the things I wanted to do. I remember thinking to myself: ‘I think people think I’m 40 years old’”, added the actress.

His great admiration for Zendaya and Florence Pugh

After talking about his own experience, Johansson took the time to praise Zendaya’s career and Florence Pugh, who, in your opinion, are a great example of versatile young actresses who are not pigeonholed into one role.

“Zendaya. That’s a great example, also Florence Pugh. She works in all different genres and you can see all these different colors in his paint box”he pointed.