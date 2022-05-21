Scarlett Johansson once revealed she briefly ‘hated’ Woody Allen after a miserable love scene

Scarlett Johansson and director Woody Allen have had a close professional relationship for a long time. But Ella Johansson once shared that she didn’t like a love scene that she was convinced to do in one of Allen’s movies. So much so that Ella Johansson hated Allen for it for the rest of the day.

Woody Allen cast Scarlett Johansson in ‘Match Point’ because he thought she was sexy

Turning point was a 2005 crime thriller starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Scarlett Johansson. Kate Winslet was originally supposed to star opposite Myers. But Winslet would later turn down the role.

To cast Johansson, director Woody Allen had to study Johansson’s work in other films. This was because the director admitted that he was not a very social person, so he did not like to personally meet with the actors to gauge his skills.

“I’m not a great social person. I don’t like to meet people, and it’s very awkward when an actor or actress walks in. They want to be liked and hired for the job; I’m going to meet with six of them and only one of them can have the job. So I usually try to pick movies and videos, and then when I pick a person I like, I watch them live just to make sure they’re what I think they are,” Allen once told Total Film.

He used this same selection process to hire Johansson, who possessed many of the qualities he was looking for.

“I had seen her in Lost in translation Y ghost world and he thought she was beautiful, sexy, a wonderful actress, completely interesting on screen. I just felt like a lot of other people that she was a new, legitimate, authentic movie star that had broken into the screen, but not in a superficial way, she had a real depth to her,” she said.

Scarlett Johansson hated Woody Allen for filming this scene

Johansson has filmed many love scenes in his long and prolific career. But black widow star once admitted that her scene in Turning point it was one that put her in a bad mood. It was because the conditions of the film were not to Johansson’s liking.

“I was definitely miserable,” he once said according to People. “I mean, getting completely wet and soaked, especially when you’re wearing jeans, is the most disgusting thing, especially when you’re all nice and toasty, and they’re like, ‘We’re going to throw buckets of water. water on you At first I thought: ‘I could get wet in the rain.’ They were like, ‘We have to soak you. I really hated my client that day. I really hated Woody that day too.”

It didn’t help that her co-star in Meyers ended up hurting Johansson badly in the film as well.

“I had like a swollen eye for a couple of days… [Jonathan] I really bit my lip, actually, it split my lip. And he sent me flowers the next day because he felt bad. It was so sweet,” she confided to pop clock (via Entertainment Weekly).

Woody Allen wasn’t sure Scarlett Johansson took acting so seriously

Allen had a very high opinion of the marriage story actor. He even felt that she could become one of the great actresses in Hollywood if she didn’t follow the lifestyle that other young actors had.

“I don’t want to read about her in the paper with this boyfriend or that boyfriend, or in rehab or taking pills,” Allen once said of her according to Page Six.

However, the Oscar winner also wasn’t sure she was taking acting as seriously as she might have at the time.

“I don’t think I’ve always made good decisions. She has to take her acting seriously. . . the way someone like Meryl Streep did it,” she added.

