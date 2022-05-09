Scarlett Johansson once wore a David Bowie-inspired mullet

Scarlett Johansson has been in the entertainment industry since she was a child actress in the mid-’90s. These days, she’s one of the highest-paid stars in the world, regularly appearing on red carpets and surprising fans with her stunning style. . Over the years, the A-lister has gone through various fashion evolutions, from edgy to old Hollywood chic. Johansson recently sat down with Vogue for a revealing discussion of her most memorable looks, including a 2003 mullet inspired by music legend David Bowie.

What did Scarlett Johansson say about her mullet?

Scarlett Johansson in 2003 (left) and David Bowie in 1973 | Steve Granitz/WireImage; Michael Putland/Getty Images



Last March, Johansson sat down with Vogue to break down 12 of her most memorable fashion looks, starting in 1996, when she was a rising child star.

Seeing a photo from 2003 in which the young actor sported a “vintage tennis skirt,” Johansson smiled widely.

“I was also wearing a fashionable mullet… My goal here was Bowie-meets-silk wood vibe,” she said of her hairstyle at the time. “It was a terrible fattening, as you can imagine.”

In a recent interview with InStyle, Johansson elaborated on her mullet.

“When I look back, I felt like it was beyond the future, it was probably extreme,” he said. “But now, it’s back, and I still think it was a really nice haircut.

Other stars who have embraced the mullet in recent years include Miley Cyrus.

The actor transitioned into more mature roles in 2003.

In 2003, Scarlett Johansson wasn’t just modeling for her friend and designer Tara Subkoff, she told Vogue. She was also working hard to make a name for herself as a serious actress in Hollywood.

Johansson had already appeared in films such as the horse whisperer, manny and itY ghost world. 2003 would see her emerge into mature roles, appearing opposite Bill Murray in Lost in translation. Her work in the film directed by Sofia Coppola earned her critical acclaim and made her a superstar.

In the years that followed, Johansson appeared in films such as Turning point, A love song for Bobby LongY The prestige.

As her star in Hollywood rose even higher, her hairstyles and fashion choices also evolved. Eventually, Johansson came to embrace Old Hollywood glamour, wearing her hair in long, loose waves. According to Hello, Johansson also used to wear her hair in soft updos and vintage waves during this period.

What else has Scarlett Johansson said about her style choices?

Scarlett Johansson has never shied away from a bold fashion moment, as evidenced by her 2003 mullet. She also experimented with her brows, telling InStyle that she used to prefer ultra-thin brows.

“I definitely took off all my girlfriends’ eyebrows, so they still bug me,” she admitted. “Mine grew back, but I guess my friends didn’t, and they’re still mad about it. Anyway, it was popular back then!”

Though known for wearing designer fashions on the red carpet, Johansson prides herself on keeping things laid-back in her personal life.

In a 2012 interview with Savoir Flair, the actress discussed how she would describe her signature style.

“I’m not particularly glamorous in my everyday life,” she revealed. “I’m pretty low-key, so in a sense, it’s a character, I guess, kind of a face that you make when you do those things. That’s funny; it’s nice for a while. Then you wash off all the glamor when you get home.”

