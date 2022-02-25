Scarlett Johansson presents her new beauty line The Outset

The last time I saw Scarlett JohanssonSeven years ago, she had just given birth to her daughter, Rose, and had taken the little girl to the press conference for a new luxury beauty launch. Johansson was late, according to her publicists, who gave no details. She arrived within minutes, looking remarkably cheerful and fresh, especially for someone only a few months pregnant: ‘I’m so sorry, I was breastfeeding my daughter,’ she explained with a warmth and familiarity that was natural coming from the woman who would soon become the highest paid actress in the world.

Scarlett Johansson. Photo: Getty Images

When we met again in late Fall, this time in front of our respective computers, I was hiding from my children in a corner of my basement-turned-home office, while Johansson sat behind closed doors in her bedroom, protected by the moment, of his daughter and his son, Cosmo, who has just turned three months. Her Zoom background reveals a cheery frond-patterned wallpaper that the actress, 37, installed during the pandemic to simulate more tropical climes — or, she jokes, a South Beach retirement home. ‘I’m so sorry I was late, I had to breastfeed my son,’ she says, flashing a sincere smile. It seems that some things have not changed.

‘I have been the face of several luxury brands throughout my career, and all those experiences were wonderful. But – how can I explain it?’ he pauses, a black baseball cap hiding a frown, ‘I guess I always felt like I was playing some kind of character in those campaigns, and as it evolved, I wanted to create and represent a brand that was true to me’. This month, Scarlett Johansson meet that goal with The Outseta line of six essential skincare products offering formulas that are simple, clean, effective and affordable.

Johansson isn’t the first celebrity to get into the beauty game. Last year she saw the arrival of new brands from Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston, Jada Pinkett Smith, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and singer Halsey, among other stars hoping to add the word ‘founder’ to her resume. But there are very few contenders for this world of beauty with Marvel superhero franchises and indie film flair, and even fewer who possess the characteristic that has always surrounded Johansson: being the irresistibly beautiful, talented woman and mother.