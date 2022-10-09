Scarlett Johansson reappears after being a mother and has the most elegant and modern looks

Scarlett Johansson She is one of the most famous and successful actresses who has triumphed in films such as Black Widow, Marriage Story and Lucy.

The famous has surprised with her beauty and talent, but she has also made it clear that she is a great mother, and has raised her children on her own.

Scarlett had her daughter Rose Dorothy on August 30, 2014 with Romain Dauriac, with whom she was married, and although she lived a difficult moment when separating, and raising her daughter alone, she accomplished while building her professional career.

Last year she gave birth to her second son, Cosmo, whom she had with her now husband, comedian Colin Jost, and although she has moved away from the screens to dedicate herself to being a mother, she has also become an entrepreneur.

And it is that launched her own skincare line, The Outset, that has been a complete success, and little by little has reappeared on the networks, showing the most chic looks.

Scarlett Johansson and her most chic looks after being a mother for the second time

jeans and top

Scarlett Johansson posed for a photo shoot in a casual and sexy outfit made up of a few mom jeans that defined her waist.

This garment was combined with a very elegant top with thin straps with a slight neckline, in a cream tone, which enhanced her style like never before.

Sports pants and sweater

The famous also looked beautiful and comfortable with an elegant look with a Very chic baggy sports pants in a gray tone.

This look was complemented with a dusty pink sweater, and her hair was pulled back in a low bun.

shirt and jeans

Scarlett gave fashion classes wearing modern and elegant jeans that he combined with a very original white shirt with puffed sleeves.

This outfit was complemented with heels, although it can also be worn with white tennis shoes.

Dress pants and vest

For a recent event, Scarlett looked sophisticated and modern in brown dress pants with a matching vest.

She wore this look with some very chic white heels not very high, and her hair was loose, looking perfect and divine.