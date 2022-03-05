Scarlett Johansson recounted when she first went to a gym

The actress Sacarlett Johansson At 37 years old, he commented when was the first time he had to go to a gym, when he had never thought about it before. And she said that was when I summoned her Marvelto be part of your universe as Black Widow.

Johansson told People magazine that joining the MCU and “having to build muscle strength was just a massive lifestyle change.” It was in 2010, when she had to get used to being a heroine, but she was not familiar with the gym.

“That was a huge moment for me because I was, I don’t know, 23 or 24 years old when I was cast in Iron Man 2. I had never set foot in a gym and I had five weeks to prepare for complicated stunt sequences,” she told Vanity Fair.

He mentioned that he was living in Los Angeles and went to see a gym, which was huge, with many muscular people. “I didn’t know how to use any of the equipment. I mean, she was so intimidated. Until I started working with a trainer, who was grooming my husband at the time, Ryan Reynolds.”

The actress said that the trainer made her understand what work was like in functional training and that she could never leave it. Now exercise is a big part of her life and her mental well-being.

