Scarlett Johansson recovers a hairstyle that looks good at any time

During his participation in the saga of ‘The Avengers’, Scarlett Johansson He had different haircuts and colors: red, blonde, two-tone, long, short… In short, his hair evolved along with his character. However, in real life, the actress usually opts for a short hair or medium in blonde tones, being the court Bob one of the most flattering for your type of face. Now, during this summer season, the actress has recovered this hairstyle that, in addition to being elegant, is very cool.

The popularity of this type of cut dates back to the 1920s, when the ‘flappers’ of the time combined it with striking headbands with feathers and pearls. This is how, for 100 years, this cut has become one of the most demanded due to its versatility and its flattering style that frames the features. In the case of Scarlett Johansson, the actress has opted for wearing a cut Bob Italian, a less polished option than the Bob French, but also manages to highlight the most elegant side of the actress.

Recently, the actress was captured by paparazzi on the streets of New York wearing a very fresh and flattering look, ideal for high temperatures. The interpreter ofblack widow’ chose a court dress midi, floral print and short sleeves that he combined with a white cap and sneakers. However, it was the actress’s haircut that stole all eyes from her.



Scarlett Johansson

Expert hairdressers recommend Scarlett Johansson’s haircut

According to Maria Jose Llatacreative director of the ‘Peluquería Llata ​​Carrera’, the italian bob that Johansson has chosen is “It is a super versatile option, we can wear it with the parting down the middle and the ends either straight, open or combed inwards.“. In addition, it is also ideal to wear with the ‘wet’ effect, a wet style look that is usually one of the most used in editorial photography and red carpets. According to the hairdressing expert “you can’t get bored of this bob.”

Also, the stylist Ana Murillo of ‘Blondie Madrid’ assures that this cut “brings a fresh, sweet and sophisticated air to any look“. In fact, this cut is totally timeless and favors all types of faces and is ideal for people of any age. The expert indicates that this Italian bob style is straighter than the traditional one. “This is a fully polished linear cut with no layers. It is done at the height of the chin or the chin, it is ideal to have a raised look with the ends sanitized and providing a visual sensation of more quantityAlso, one of the advantages of wearing this cut is that it does not require continuous maintenance as it ends in a straight finish. It is enough to go every two or three months (depending on the speed of hair growth) to rectify the cut, Clean the ends and keep it to the desired size, preferably at the height of the chin or lips if you want a little shorter.