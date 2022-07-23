Scarlett Johansson revealed how Sofia Coppola convinced her to wear underwear on ‘Lost in Translation’

ads

Actress Scarlett Johansson made a big impression on Lost in translation alongside Bill Murray. The role required her to delve into the deepest emotions of the character, but director Sofia Coppola also asked her to occasionally wear underwear on camera. Johansson recalled how Coppola convinced her to wear a specific pair of underwear for Lost in translation.

Scarlett Johansson played Charlotte in ‘Lost in Translation’

L-R: Scarlett Johansson and Sofia Coppola | Nick Wall/Wire Image

Lost in translation sees Murray and Johansson starring in the lead roles, who finally find something special in each other in Tokyo, Japan that they were missing. He plays Bob Harris, an American actor going through a midlife crisis. Meanwhile, he plays Charlotte, a young woman who is still finding her place in the world.

Murray earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actor, but lost the gold statue to Sean Penn for his performance in Mystical river. However, Johansson did not get a nomination for her performance in Lost in translationwhich continues to win critical acclaim.

‘Lost in Translation’ filmmaker Sofia Coppola convinced Scarlett Johansson to wear underwear during filming

In an interview with Rebecca Murray shared on Live About, Johansson discussed some of the most intimate moments in Lost in translation. Coppola once told the press that the actor was a “good sport” to wear underwear while filming. Johansson explained how the filmmaker made her feel comfortable.

“I had been eating so much Udon that I thought, ‘Oh my God, I’m not going to look decent in this underwear,'” Johansson said. “I really didn’t want to wear that underwear because I was so bloated from eating all this Udon all the time. She said, ‘Well, you know, it would be nice if you could wear this underwear,’ because that’s what was written in the script.”

Johansson continued: “And she said, ‘But I understand if you feel uncomfortable.’ She said, ‘Why don’t I try this on for you? You could see how they look. Just see how they look and if you don’t want to do it, then of course you don’t have to. I was like, ‘Okay, that’s a good deal.’ And of course, Sofia is lanky and skinny, [with a] she had a very elegant body and looked fantastic in her underwear. That was how she got me to wear them.”

The actress played a character older than her at the time.

Murray noted that Johansson played a character five years her senior in Lost in translation, so I wanted to know your experience with that. She didn’t bother him too much, but there was a specific element of preparation that he put into his performance.

“I guess I didn’t really think much of it,” Johansson said of her age in Lost in translation. “The only time I really noticed was when I was putting on my wedding ring. Other than that, you think about it and it’s like, ‘Five years here, five years there.’ It is not a big thing.'”

Johansson continued: “The only preparation I really did was with Giovanni [Ribisi]. We did two days of rehearsal just so you could get an idea of ​​some kind of marriage between us, so we wouldn’t meet for the first time and say, “Let’s go to bed now,” and that sort of thing. . [To also capture] that kind of dynamic that comes with marriage where you love the person, and at that point, you’re in different places.”

