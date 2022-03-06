Scarlett Johansson revealed she had ‘a lot of not-so-good feelings’ about her second pregnancy

Scarlett Johansson and her husband Colin Jost from SNL fame welcomed their first child together in August 2021. Their son Cosmo joined older sister Rose Dorothy Dauriac, 6, who the Marvel star shares with ex-husband Romain Dauriac. Johansson recently spoke of feeling “protective” during both pregnancies as someone in the spotlight.

Scarlett Johansson didn’t want scrutiny during pregnancy

In a recent interview, Johansson described her trepidation when sharing pregnancy news, first while filming the 2015 blockbuster. Avengers: Age of Ultron and then again last year. the black widow star wanted her physical changes to process on her own terms.

