Scarlett Johansson revealed she had ‘a lot of not-so-good feelings’ about her second pregnancy

Scarlett Johansson and her husband Colin Jost from SNL fame welcomed their first child together in August 2021. Their son Cosmo joined older sister Rose Dorothy Dauriac, 6, who the Marvel star shares with ex-husband Romain Dauriac. Johansson recently spoke of feeling “protective” during both pregnancies as someone in the spotlight.

MCU star Scarlett Johansson | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Scarlett Johansson didn’t want scrutiny during pregnancy

In a recent interview, Johansson described her trepidation when sharing pregnancy news, first while filming the 2015 blockbuster. Avengers: Age of Ultron and then again last year. the black widow star wanted her physical changes to process on her own terms.

“I’ve been very protective of both pregnancies, I didn’t want to feel scrutinized in the public eye,” Johansson told Vanity Fair. “I wanted to be able to have my own feelings about my changing body without other people also telling me how they saw me, whether it was positive or negative.”

The Oscar nominee shared how outside opinions about a woman’s pregnancy can be a heavy burden to carry.

“I realized when I was pregnant with my son, it’s funny how many things people put on you when you’re pregnant,” Johansson explained. “Their hopes or their judgment or their desire, a lot of that is put on pregnant women.”

The MCU star received a variety of responses on pregnancy news

The mixed reaction Johansson received in sharing both her joy and concerns about her pregnancy made her feel like she was being judged.

“I had a lot of people saying things to me right away, like, ‘That’s great, oh my gosh, that’s wonderful,'” she recalled. “And while she was definitely excited to be pregnant in some way, she also had a lot of not-so-good feelings about it, and that would be looked at by, I’m talking about, women close to me. You expect it from men, but from women, it’s like, ‘Come on, girl, you’ve been through that.

Johansson noted that progress on women’s rights and equality still has a long way to go when it comes to pregnancy.

“A friend, when I told her I was pregnant, she knew I was trying to get pregnant, and she was like, ‘Oh shit. Cool, but not great,’ and I was like, ‘You’re a real friend,’” Johansson said with a smile. “I feel like a lot of things have come forward in the last five years in terms of women’s empowerment, but that remains like the dark ages. So much judgment is crazy.”

Scarlett Johansson might be taking some time off

With the recent launch of her skincare brand The Outset as well as balancing her family and film projects, Johansson is hoping to take some much-needed time off this summer.

“I will focus on my family, which needs a lot of attention,” he said. “I have a film and television production company, so we have 12 projects that we are doing and we are extremely spread out. So that’s enough for me, for now.”

