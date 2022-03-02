Scarlett Johansson revealed what her biggest flaw is and how it has affected her

Scarlett Johansson She has been featured not only for her roles in Marvel and her skills as an actress, but also for being one of the most attractive women today according to various media. However, the American recently revealed that despite her status has a big problem with his physique, admitting that it has affected him in various aspects of his life.

Johansson has appeared in several film productions and various advertising campaigns for many products, especially thanks to her attractive figure and striking face. But despite that, the actress has her insecurities with one aspect of her appearance.

Through an interview with InStyle magazine, the actress of several Marvel movies talked about various aspects of her life, including the appreciation of her physique. Regarding this, Johansson commented that although many people idealize her as an attractive woman, he has a big defect: his skin.

Despite being the official face of various cosmetics and beauty product brands such as L’Oréal Paris and Dolce & Gabbana, the actress revealed that she has not always been comfortable with her skin, admitting that it has problematic features.

“It just didn’t feel desirable anymore to represent other people’s ideals of beauty.”, said. “She had a better sense of myself and trusted my point of view in this space. [La decisión] it reflected my acting career in that I wanted to take charge of my own career in some way.”

Her problem helped her with a venture

With regard to her skin problem and her entrepreneurial vision, Scarlett Johansson was encouraged to become an entrepreneur by taking charge of her own beauty products business under the name “The Outset”.

“It’s simple, clean and conscious, and we’re looking to bring about positive change. We have found all these paper alternatives [para nuestros envases]. I think there’s room for a brand like ours looking to redirect the industry in some way.”

Precisely, the idea arose from the experience of the actress in relation to her previous jobs as a model and her own conflict with her skinin addition to the desire to find something clean, effective and simple.

She realized that there were so many products that focused on “resurfacing” the skin, which led to it being raw and aggravated. She commented that it took her a long time to realize that replenishing her skin’s moisture levels was very healing. “I realized that I was putting a lot of really harmful things in my face, [cosas que eran] harmful to me and to the planet”commented.

At the moment, the beauty line has an antioxidant cleanser, a collagen-based serum, a moisturizer, a restorative night cream and a vitamin C cream for expression lines. However, they plan to add a hand cream to the catalog in the near future.

Her partner helped her with her new project

Scarlett Johansson’s husband, Saturday Night Live comedian Colin Jost, is particularly fond of eye cream.

“It’s the first partner I’ve ever had that uses an eye cream,” she says, adding that it meets her every need and jokes that that’s why she looks so good on a Saturday night. However, as his life partner, he helped her try some formulas, and it wasn’t always an easy process.

She explains that at one point, she had thought about adding a face mask to the skincare collection and was testing a formula.

“I forgot to tell Colin that I was self-reactive, and he thought I was having a really crazy allergic reaction,” she shares with a laugh. “He was like, ‘It spread and it’s melting off my face!’ He was completely scared.”.

