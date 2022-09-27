Scarlett Johansson revealed why she chose to name her son Cosmo

Actress Scarlett Johansson addressed why she decided to name her son Cosmo. And it wasn’t because of the character from “The Fairly OddParents.”

The interpreter attended “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and confessed that like her daughter Rose (8), the one-year-old’s name comes from a flower; This plant is part of the sunflower family, according to internet reports.

“Both are flower names. Not many people make that connection. Cosmo is a really sweet little flower that comes in different shades of orange and yellow. That’s why my daughter loved it too, “said the artist.

The “Black Widow” star said the idea came out of the blue as she and her partner, comedian Colin Jost, were weighing options with their group of friends. “It just came together a bunch of lyrics… But overall I thought it was lovely, fresh, and all of our friends liked it,” she noted.

Scarlett Johansson also explained that her mother-in-law did not approve of the choice very much, but that she finally had to see it. “She had a hard time accepting it, but it was too late when she objected; I told him ‘that time has passed, the baby has already been born’».

beyond the movies

On the other hand, Johansson also made a comment in the interview about her work with the charity “Dress for Success” (“Dress for Success”), of which she is a global ambassador, the same advises disadvantaged women in the United States to be successful in their work goals, ventures and mainly achieve financial independence.

The term global ambassador refers to a person who is in charge of positively representing a brand or organization and providing information to the multitudes.

“I have worked with this organization for many years, whether it is making donations at auctions, drawing attention to their cause, I like working with them because the positive effect of their objective is seen immediately, collaborating and talking about it is very exciting for me », Was part of what the artist said.

Likewise, Scarlett is no stranger to this type of work, since in 2007 she became an international representative of the Oxfam foundation and her job was to publicize the consequences of natural disasters, as well as to raise funds to save lives.