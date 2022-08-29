Scarlett Johansson reveals a secret about the filming of Iron Man 2

The actress who played Black Widow told how the film with Robert Downey Jr. completely changed her life. Get to know the best kept secret of the Marvel Studios star!

The movies of Marvel Cinematic Universe they were able to collect a huge number of fans around the world. And although a good part of them knew how to recognize the more hidden curiosities of the superhero franchisethe truth is that there are hundreds of secrets that have not yet been revealed. Scarlett Johanssonresponsible for interpreting Black Widowwas encouraged to tell one of them and aroused the intrigue of the followers.

which would later become one of the avengerswe saw her for the first time in Iron Man 2released in 2010. In that film, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) He was facing a new enemy and -to achieve it- he had to get his best alliance. In this sense, the film directed by Jon Favreau (also the interpreter of Happy Hogan), presented a series of action scenes that showed the renowned actress as she had never been before.

As revealed in dialogue with Vanity Fair recently, it was precisely all that part of the film that meant a huge challenge for his career, which strengthened it in the tapes that followed in the MCU and with which he got his long-awaited solo feature film. “It was a huge moment for me because I was, I don’t know, 23 or 24 years old when I was cast in Iron Man 2. I’ve never been to a gym and I had five weeks to prepare for these huge stunt sequences”, he began by saying.

And it is that seeing 12 years later the result of his scenes, it seems that he had practiced those incredible jumps throughout his life. But in reality, it was a hard training: “Back when we were doing it, over a decade ago, that was before we figured out how to be more efficient in the filmmaking process in terms of stunt work: what could be passed on to other doubles and what the actor practically needed to know”.

It is that it was not only one of his first films in the Kevin Feige company, but also that the entire production was taking its first steps in this important aspect. The Black Widow actress concluded: “I was doing these huge choreographed sequences and had no prior experience with any of it. It was an absolute change in my lifestyle which came immediately after being chosen for the role”.