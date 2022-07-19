Scarlett Johansson Reveals Anti-Aging Secret to Porcelain Skin and INSTANT Collagen Production

Scarlett Johansson has surprised by reappearing on social networks and sharing one of her tricks to take care of her skin, because although the celeb is very reserved with her private life, she recently shared an essential in her night skincare routine, so we recommend you try this ritual that will give you a porcelain face and will help you produce collagen instantly.

Do you want to improve the texture of your skin? We present you an economical and simple way to obtain a youthful, glowy and hydrated image. You will be surprised how easy it is to fight the signs of aging!

This is how Scarlett Johansson eliminates wrinkles after 35

Through the Instagram account of a cosmetics brand, the protagonist of ‘Black Widow’ revealed that one of her essentials to take care of her skin is night cream. In the image, Scarlett shows us the best way to spread this product to deeply hydrate our skin.

Why use night cream?

The purpose of this product is to repair the skin from the aggressions caused by the environment (the sun, pollution, etc.), so we suggest you opt for one with vitamins, natural properties or with a moisturizing effect. Do not forget to accompany it with some serum to enhance its benefits.

5 benefits of using night cream after 30: