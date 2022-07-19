Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson Reveals Anti-Aging Secret to Porcelain Skin and INSTANT Collagen Production

Photo of James James56 mins ago
0 35 1 minute read

Scarlett Johansson has surprised by reappearing on social networks and sharing one of her tricks to take care of her skin, because although the celeb is very reserved with her private life, she recently shared an essential in her night skincare routine, so we recommend you try this ritual that will give you a porcelain face and will help you produce collagen instantly.

Do you want to improve the texture of your skin? We present you an economical and simple way to obtain a youthful, glowy and hydrated image. You will be surprised how easy it is to fight the signs of aging!

This is how Scarlett Johansson eliminates wrinkles after 35

Through the Instagram account of a cosmetics brand, the protagonist of ‘Black Widow’ revealed that one of her essentials to take care of her skin is night cream. In the image, Scarlett shows us the best way to spread this product to deeply hydrate our skin.

This is how Scarlett Johansson prevents wrinkles after 35. Photo: IG/ @theoutset

Why use night cream?

The purpose of this product is to repair the skin from the aggressions caused by the environment (the sun, pollution, etc.), so we suggest you opt for one with vitamins, natural properties or with a moisturizing effect. Do not forget to accompany it with some serum to enhance its benefits.

5 benefits of using night cream after 30:

  1. It is the essential step for your skin to regenerate itself.
  2. It will fade wrinkles and prevent new ones from appearing.
  3. It will combat damage caused by UV rays.
  4. The next morning your face will look repaired.
  5. It will remove dark circles.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James56 mins ago
0 35 1 minute read

Related Articles

The new LGBT world (3/3): the great-replaced man, civilization in danger

45 seconds ago

Brad Pitt clarifies that he is not thinking of retiring

11 mins ago

Meghan Markle in New York: this very dear nod to Diana for her dinner with friends with Harry

12 mins ago

Mermaid eyes, the sensual makeup trend that Megan Fox and Bella Hadid love

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button