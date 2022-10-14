Scarlett Johansson reveals having felt “hypersexualized” since she was young: “I became an object, they pigeonholed me” | People

“Voluptuous”, “attractive”, “sexy”, “sex bomb”… These are just some of the adjectives that the American actress Scarlett Johansson has had to read or hear about her throughout her film career. Even Woody Allen wrote in his biography apropos of nothing that the protagonist of his film match point she was “sexually radioactive”.

Now, at 37 years old, after almost three decades of career in Hollywood and become the mother of two children -Rose Dorothy, eight years old, and Cosmo, just one year old-, Johansson has revealed that from a very young age she felt “hypersexualized” in her first roles as an actress. “I became an object, they pigeonholed me, so much so that I didn’t see offers coming to me for the things I wanted to do,” explained the actress in an interview for the podcast Armchair Expert Hosted by actor and comedian Dax Shepard.

“I remember thinking to myself, ‘I think people think I’m 40 years old.’ Because everyone believed that she was older, and because she had been acting for a long time, they typecast me in that hypersexualized role, ”reflected the protagonist of Lost in Translation —Sofia Coppola’s film that catapulted her to fame at the age of 17—in a talk lasting almost two hours.

Johansson assures that accepting roles in which she played naive women contributed to this hypersexualization lasting over time. That, moreover, made him fear for her professional career. “I said to myself, ‘That’s the kind of career you have, these are the roles you’ve played. And it was like: Is that it? I felt that [mi carrera] it was over”, lamented the protagonist of black widow.

The main performer of Lucy He also wanted to convey a message of hope for rising female stars, actresses like Zendaya or Florence Pugh, whom he also advises in this same interview to be patient and learn from the past. Johansson says she feels things have “changed a lot” in the way Hollywood studios treat female actresses, though she admits there is still a lot of work to be done. “I see the actors who are now 20 years old and I feel as if they are allowed to be different,” the actress rejoices.

In the same talk, Johansson claims to sometimes feel trapped “between two worlds” after the #MeToo era. “We had our mothers, who told us: ‘Use your feminine tricks. Use your sexuality, as much as you can to get what you need,’ whereas in our generation, and we did, we also told ourselves: ‘That’s not right, there has to be another way.’ And then there’s been a younger generation of women, about 15 years younger than me, who say, ‘You don’t have to accept any of that crap. Do not consent to it, ”reflects the actress.

Recalling an uncomfortable anecdote from a shoot, Johansson recalled in the talk a situation involving his partner in the film Her, Joaquin Phoenix. The actress assures that the interpreter had to be absent from the set where they worked together after hearing her fake an orgasm for a scene from that Spike Jonze production, in which she played an artificial female voice called Samantha, similar to Siri or Alexa, from the that the character played by Phoenix falls in love. “We tried to do a take and he was losing control and he left the studio. He needed a break, ”said the interpreter.

The next project that the actress has in her hands is a film directed by Wes Anderson, a star-studded production that this summer has shot some of its scenes in the Madrid town of Chinchón, as well as a work directed by Kristin Scott Thomas entitled My Mother’s Weddingin which he stars alongside Sienna Miller and Emily Beecham.