Scarlett Johansson reveals her secret to having porcelain skin at 30

Scarlett Johansson is one of the most beautiful actresses in Hollywood and is that the talented model has conquered thousands of hearts with her beauty, so we are inspired by her beauty secrets to have porcelain skin at 30. You will be surprised how well it looks! your complexion will show off by trying these simple steps!

If you want to improve your skincare routine, these tips will work for you with that mission, the best thing is that the star of ‘Black Widow’ is a witness to its effectiveness, so be inspired by them to have a face with a glowy effect.

natural oils

Frankie Boyd, the celeb’s personal makeup artist, confessed that during her recordings Scarlett’s skin is usually affected by excess makeup, so to moisturize her skin she usually combines a few drops of natural oil so that the cells rest and recover their flexible texture. .

eye contour cream

After 25, it is important that you integrate the eye contour into your nightly hydration ritual, you can choose a serum or cream, in the case of Johansson, he bets on a product with caffeine to reduce inflammation in this area and give a rested effect.

So now you know, add these tricks to your morning and evening habits to see positive effects on your face, remember that small changes can make a difference, the example is Scarlett Johansson’s porcelain skin.