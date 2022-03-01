Scarlett Johansson Reveals How Iron Man 2 Changed Her

Actress Scarlett Johansson made her debut at Marvel Studios with the movie Iron Man 2 (2010) and had to adapt to shooting movies of this style.

Before signing for Marvel Studios, Scarlett Johansson He already had a solid career in Hollywood thanks to films like The Boleyn sisters (2008), The final trick (The prestige) from 2006, The island from 2005 or Lost in Translation 2003. But when she was chosen as black widow for Iron Man 2became a global superstar.

The first time we saw black widow on Marvel Studios posed as the new employee of Tony Starkalthough he actually worked for SHIELD. Scarlett Johansson he had a couple of shocking action scenes and proved to be in pretty good shape. Although she had little time to prepare as she reveals in a recent interview:

“That was a huge moment for me because I was, I don’t know, 23 or 24 years old when I was cast in Iron Man 2. I had never been in a gym and I had five weeks to prepare for this big stunt in an action sequence. Back when we were doing it, over a decade ago, that was before we figured out how to be more efficient in the process of filming stunt work: what could be passed on to other stuntmen and what the actor would practically need to know. So he was doing these huge choreographed sequences and he had no prior experience with any of it. It was just a massive lifestyle change immediately after she was cast.”

Will he return to Marvel Studios?

He first debuted in Iron Man 2 on Marvel Studiosbut later we have been able to see Scarlett Johansson on The Avengers (2012), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), in the post-credits scene of Captain Marvel (2019), Avengers: Endgame (2019) and black widow (2021).

Attention SPOILERS. Despite the fact that his character died, the head of Marvel Studios has commented that he would like to have him back. Scarlett Johansson, although in facets of production and direction. So he probably won’t ever come back like black widow. Even so, we can see his MCU movies in the Disney Plus streaming platform.