Scarlett Johansson reveals how Joaquin Phoenix reacted when they filmed intimate scenes in Her

During his most recent participation in Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, Scarlett Johansson talked about how had to record yourself having a fake orgasm for the 2013 film ‘Her’.

Johansson played “Samantha”, an artificial intelligence system that operated Joaquin Phoenix’s character’s phone. “Her” featured a scene where the two had phone sex which required an audio recording of the 37-year-old actress’ fake orgasm.

“We tried to pass a take, and he was like lost“recalled the Hollywood actress. “He left the studio. She needed a break,” she added about her partner.





The movie star explained that she definitely, “doesn’t want to hear your voice ever. You definitely don’t want to hear what you sound like when you have an orgasm, fake orgasm. It’s so gross. It was so weird.”

They say that every effort has its reward and the painful scene of the actors was worth it, because director Spike Jonze won an Oscar for original screenplay at the time of its release and the film was also nominated in the best picture category.





Scarlett Johansson thought her career was in the hole

Elsewhere in the podcast, the ‘Lucy’ actress discussed the effects of being hypersexualized by the media and Hollywood early in his career.

“I became something objectified and pigeonholed in this way where I felt like I wasn’t getting job offers for the things I wanted to do,” she explained. “I remember thinking to myself, ‘I guess people think I’m 40.’ something desirable and something he was fighting against.

“I think everyone thought I was older and had been (acting) for a long time, they typecast me into this weird hypersexualized thing,” Johansson continued. “I felt that (my career) was over. It was like: that’s the kind of career you have, these are the roles you’ve played. And I was like, ‘Is this it?'”





Last April, the actress cited an example of this hypersexualization when addressing a wild rumor that she and Benicio, the bull they connected in an elevator at the Chateau Marmont in 2004.

While appearing on an episode of Skimm’s 9-5 podcast, Johannson addressed the talk, calling it “outrageous” and “absurd.”

“There was a rumor that circulated for a long time that said that I had sex in an elevatorhe recalled. “That was a story that followed me for a long time, but I always thought it was scandalous.”

“I always thought to myself: ‘That would be difficult. It’s a very short period, the logistics of that seem very unappealing to me,'” he added. “I’m a person who is terrified of being caught doing something I’m not supposed to do. That made the story that much more absurd for me,” she concluded.

