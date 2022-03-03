Scarlett Johansson Reveals Why Husband Colin Jost Was ‘Completely Insane’ Testing Her Skin Care Product

Scarlett Johansson is an award-winning actress known for her roles in films like Lost in translation (2003), vicky cristina barcelona (2008), Jojo Rabbit (2019), and black widow (2021). She is now becoming a skincare mogul herself with the launch of her skincare brand, The Outset.

Johansson recently shared some information about the development of The Outset, including the fact that her husband, Colin Jost, was one of the testers. She revealed why Jost was “completely insane” during the testing process.

Why did Scarlett Johansson decide to launch a skincare brand?

Several celebrities have jumped into the skincare business in recent years. For example, stars like Kylie Jenner and Alicia Keys have launched their own skin care products.

Johansson explained her decision to join the beauty industry to Vogue: “I have been the face of several luxury brands throughout my career, and all of those experiences were really wonderful. But how do I put this? I guess I always felt like I was playing a character in those campaigns, and as it evolved, I wanted to create and represent a brand that was true to me.”

What sets The Outset apart from the competition is its simplicity. The brand features a select group of everyday essentials that are clean and cruelty-free.

“[The beauty industry] it’s a very crowded space, but in that space I felt like there was an opportunity to almost reduce the noise and do something that felt like an easy option for people to understand and was transparent,” Johansson told WWD.

Scarlett Johansson Says Colin Jost Was ‘Completely Insane’ Trying His Products

Johansson’s husband is a comedian who appears on saturday night live weekly. He shared with InStyle that he is “the first partner I’ve ever had that uses an eye cream.”

According to Johansson, Jost also helped her test various formulas for The Outset. She once had a formula for a face mask, to which Jost initially did not respond well.

“I forgot to tell Colin that he was heating himself up, and he thought he was having a really crazy allergic reaction,” recalled Johansson. “He was like, ‘He’s spread and he’s melting off my face!’ He was completely insane.”

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost recently welcomed a son together

In addition to their respective careers, Johansson and Jost are parents. Johansson has a daughter named Rose, who was born in 2014 when Johansson was married to businessman Romain Dauriac. In 2021, she and Jost welcomed her son, Cosmo, into the world.

Johansson’s eldest son is now 7 years old and very curious about the world. The actor told InStyle about the kinds of questions Rose would ask him.

“’Why do you pluck your eyebrows? Why do you curl your eyelashes? What is a tampon? What is it for?’” shared Johansson.

The actor continued, “She asked me why my underwear was riding up my butt and I had to try to explain to her what an underwear line was. I was like, ‘because you don’t want a line in your pants,’ and she was like, ‘Why?’ And I was like, ‘Cause then you could see my underwear,’ and she was like, ‘But you is it so wearing underwear.’ As I know, it’s weird.”

