Scarlett Johansson reveals why she and Colin Jost kept her pregnancy a secret

Scarlett Johansson knows what it’s like to be an actress in the public eye, but being a mother in the public eye is no different.

The mother of two spoke about how women’s bodies are scrutinized, especially during pregnancy. In an interview with Vanity Fairthe actress of Marriage Story revealed that she felt she had to protect her pregnancies with her 7-year-old daughter Rose and her newborn son, Cosmo.

“I wanted to be able to have my own feelings about my changing body without other people also telling me how they saw me, whether it was positive or negative,” Johansson said.

“I realized when I was pregnant with my son that it’s funny that people put a whole host of things on you when you’re pregnant: their hopes, their judgment or their desire, a lot of that is put on pregnant women,” she continued. .

Johansson explained that she has even received criticism about her pregnant body from her close friends: “You expect it from men, but from women, it’s like, ‘You’ve already been through that, woman.'”

The founder of skincare brand The Outset said there’s still a long way to go when it comes to how we treat pregnant people. “I feel like a lot of things have come forward in the last five years in terms of women’s empowerment, but that’s still a little bit in the dark ages,” she said. “So much judgment is crazy.”

The 37-year-old actress also reflected on her biggest challenges throughout her career, including being cast in her first Marvel movie, Hombre de Hierro. the star of Black Widow She was in her early 20s when she was cast and admitted that she had “never set foot in a gym”.

Johansson welcomed her son Cosmo with Colin Jost, a cast member from Saturday night Live, in August. the writer of SNL announced the birth of their son on August 18, writing in an Instagram post, “Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love you so much,” before adding that “privacy would be greatly appreciated.”

The couple married in October 2020 after three years of dating. Johansson also shares her daughter Rose with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac.