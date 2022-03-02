Scarlett Johansson reveals why she stayed away from the media during her recent pregnancy

The actress Scarlett Johansson She disappeared from public life during her first pregnancy – that of her eldest daughter Rose – and also while she was gestating her little Cosmo, seven months old and the result of her current marriage to the actor. Colin Josh. In her last interview, the Hollywood star openly acknowledged that his decision to lead a relatively isolated life in those two times was not closely related to his desire to rest and avoid overexertion.

Scarlett -who debuted in maternity in August 2014, within the framework of her late marriage with Romain Dauriac– revealed that he also He wanted to avoid at all costs the media “scrutiny” about the changes that his figure was experiencing. “I have been very protective of my two pregnancies. I wanted to have my own feelings about the changes in my body, without other people telling me how they saw me, whether they thought it was positive or negative.”

In his conversation with the magazine Vanity Fair The American artist also admitted that a good part of the value judgments and interference that she has been enduring in this regard -especially during Cosmo’s pregnancy- came from women with whom she maintains a certain degree of relationship, some of them even ” very close.”

“Sometimes we don’t realize the pressure we put on pregnant women. Sometimes people give you their wishes, hopes and judgments about something that does not belong to them. For me, being pregnant has always been something exciting, but there have also been not so good things about it, like that scrutiny that comes from women who are also very close to you, ”Scarlett said with total honesty.

