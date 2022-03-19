Scarlett Johansson says she never stepped foot in a gym before Iron Man

Scarlett Johansson is undoubtedly a very important character in the world of Marvel superheroes, thanks to her outstanding role as Black Widow.

So far, the 37-year-old actress has appeared in nine MCU movies, starting with her appearance in 2010’s “Iron Man 2.”

But Johansson divulged in a new profile for Vanity Fair that when she took on the role, she “had never set foot in a gym” before her intense training for the action flick.

The “Lost in Translation” actress also described her casting, around “23 or 24 years old,” as “a huge moment” for her.

“I had never set foot in a gym and I had five weeks to prepare for these huge stunt sequences,” he explained.

“Back then when we were doing it, over a decade ago, that was before we figured out how to be more efficient in the process of filming stunt work: what could be passed on to other stuntmen and what would the actor practically do. I need to know,” he continued.

“So I was doing these huge choreographed sequences and had no prior experience with any of it. It was just a massive lifestyle change immediately after I was cast,” the Oscar-nominated star said, adding that she ended up going to a “huge, huge, muscular gym” in Los Angeles.

And the experience was apparently less than comfortable for her.

“I didn’t know how to use any of the equipment. I mean, she was so intimidated,” she said.

Johansson also opened up about how she became “so protective” of her two pregnancies while in the spotlight. She has a 7-year-old daughter, Rose, with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac, and a son, Cosmo, born last August, with her current spouse, “Saturday Night Live” star Colin Jost.

“Obviously, having children is the most important life-changing thing. I have two sons, [y] after having my daughter, it took me a long time to get that kind of fresh start feeling,” she shared.

The “Marriage Story” star revealed she returned to work “pretty quickly” after an intense bonding “worry phase” with Rose after she was born in 2014, which led to her having a hard time juggling her career. and his personal life.

“I always felt like I was trying to keep up and create some kind of work-life balance, which I think is probably a lie,” she said.

“It wasn’t until my daughter was more independent from me, probably around age 2, that I rediscovered myself,” Johansson continued. “I was like, ‘What’s the most important thing to me in my life?’ I felt like the work I was doing and the decisions I was making personally should be intentional in a certain way, where I didn’t want to feel like life was happening to me. I knew more about what I didn’t want in my life and in my career.