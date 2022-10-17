Scarlett Johansson scared Joaquin Phoenix

Actress Scarlett Johansson reveals an anecdote with Joaquin Phoenix while they were shooting the movie Her (2013).

Scarlett Johansson is one of the biggest stars in the movie industry and joaquin phoenix He is one of the highest rated actors in Hollywood. They both agreed on Heralthough the actress only lent her voice to an intelligence similar to Siri either Alexa. However, one of the scenes was so intense that it scared the actor.

In Variety we can read this incredible anecdote. Since during the scene where there was phone sex between the two protagonists, the performance of Scarlett Johansson it was so good that joaquin phoenix had to leave and take breaks. The actress revealed that it was also an awkward moment for her, as it is difficult to hear your own voice, especially during sex.

What is the movie about?

Her (2013) follows Theodore (Joaquin Phoenix) a lonely writer who begins a very unconventional relationship with his operating system, called Samantha (Scarlett Johansson). This artificial intelligence is developed to meet all the needs of the user and that gives Theodore a boost that causes him to overcome her divorce and improve as a person.

The movie Her is written and directed by Spike Jonze and has a brutal amount of great actors like Amy Adams, Rooney Mara, Lynn Adrianna Freedman, Lisa Renee Pitts, Gabe Gomez, Chris Pratt, Artt Butler, May Lindstrom, Bill Hader, Kristen Wiig, Brian Johnson, Matt Letscher, Spike Jonze Y Olivia Wilde.

Both actors have big projects for the next few years.

Scarlett Johansson will release movies like Asteroid City by Wes Anderson, My Mother’s Wedding by Kristin Scott Thomas and Project Artemis alongside Channing Tatum. While joaquin phoenix is currently shooting the sequel to joker and we will also see it in Disappointment Blvd and how Napoleon under the orders of Ridley Scott.