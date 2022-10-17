Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson Shares One Regret She Has Growing Up And The Game-Changing Advice Her Sister Gave Her

Scarlett Johansson is one of the most sought after actresses today, making her one of the highest paid in the business. She has been in the industry for a while, starting out as a child actress in movies like home alone 3 and later had his big performance in Lost in translation. But being in the spotlight at such a young age led to some bad habits that the Marvel alumna wishes she’d broken sooner. Fortunately, her sister stepped in with some life-changing advice that helped Johansson move on and overcome her own insecurities.

In a recent interview with The Cut, Johansson was asked five questions about fashion, beauty and skin care. The actress revealed some of her own routines that are important to her, as well as some behaviors from when she was younger that she wishes she had left before her. When she was asked about her beauty regrets, the black widow revealed star:

I wish I hadn’t picked at my skin so much when I was younger, I could have avoided so much scarring and drama. I have a hard time getting over that compulsive urge to touch my face a lot or pick at my skin. Finally, my sister told me to throw out the magnifying mirror. She said, “No one is looking at your pores that closely, and it’s a liability.” It was the simplest advice but really true for me, especially since I can get compulsive about my skin.

