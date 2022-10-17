Scarlett Johansson Shares One Regret She Has Growing Up And The Game-Changing Advice Her Sister Gave Her

Scarlett Johansson is one of the most sought after actresses today, making her one of the highest paid in the business. She has been in the industry for a while, starting out as a child actress in movies like home alone 3 and later had his big performance in Lost in translation. But being in the spotlight at such a young age led to some bad habits that the Marvel alumna wishes she’d broken sooner. Fortunately, her sister stepped in with some life-changing advice that helped Johansson move on and overcome her own insecurities.

In a recent interview with The Cut, Johansson was asked five questions about fashion, beauty and skin care. The actress revealed some of her own routines that are important to her, as well as some behaviors from when she was younger that she wishes she had left before her. When she was asked about her beauty regrets, the black widow revealed star:

I wish I hadn’t picked at my skin so much when I was younger, I could have avoided so much scarring and drama. I have a hard time getting over that compulsive urge to touch my face a lot or pick at my skin. Finally, my sister told me to throw out the magnifying mirror. She said, “No one is looking at your pores that closely, and it’s a liability.” It was the simplest advice but really true for me, especially since I can get compulsive about my skin.

I’m glad that Johannson has spoken about this because it’s something that affects a lot of people. In a world so focused on image and with so much pressure for skincare on social media, it’s easy to become compulsive about your skin. Obsessing over every mark or blemish can make the problem worse, as Johannoson reveals. Her sister agreed and assured her sister that no one was looking at her skin as closely as she was. Being in front of the cameras at such a young age probably didn’t help either.

Johanson has been open about how being in the industry as a child can affect the way he sees himself and the focus he can put on the image. The movie star recently reflected on an incident when he was a teenager in which a makeup artist made an offhand comment about one of his pimples. the lucia The actress has also spoken about the pressure to stay slim in Hollywood, especially as an actress in superhero movies. While Johansson has reaped the benefits of having a successful career as a Hollywood actress, she also speaks about the more difficult aspects of such an upfront industry. Her outspokenness is the reason why her fans love her so much.

Johansson also opens up in the interview about how she has relaxed about how she is perceived and learning to be comfortable in her own skin. Which is great advice, especially for those who don’t have a sister like her. Her openness and honesty is also something she seems to be instilling in her daughter, so she must already be passing on the advice she’s learned over the years to her own family.

You can catch Scarlett Johansson in black widow which is currently streaming for Disney+ subscribers. ScarJo fans can also look forward to seeing the new mom in AstroWorld, West Anderson’s new project for Netflix that will be released very soon. For more information on movies airing in the future, be sure to check out our 2022 movie schedule.