Scarlett Johansson showed that her abdomen is not flat and teaches us to love ourselves as we are

Scarlett Johansson She is one of the most beautiful actresses in Hollywood, but she is also a woman who, like any other, you have cellulite, stretch marks or love handles that appear on your figure and that this does not steal beauty.

This is how the protagonist of black widowwho is spending his summer on the beach sharing with his loved ones. The paparazzi captured her and she, without complexes, showed off her figure without fear of what they will say.

Although there is nothing extraordinary about going to the beach in a bikini, yes they are the demonstrations of self-esteem that come from celebrities of their size, as they convey a powerful message of self-acceptance and body positivity that inspires many around the world.

Likewiseremind us that these characteristics are human and not “imperfections”, as society and the beauty industry have promoted for years, moving us away from unrealistic ideas for our physique and harmful canons.

Scarlett Johansson showed off her silhouette and shows the world that we are real, not perfect

The 37-year-old celebrity and mother of two children: Rose Dorothy and Cosmo, He reappeared on the beach having a great time with his family.

For the date, he wore a sensual two-piece bikini in redwith which he showed that there is nothing wrong with having rolls or cellulite, as well as showing off the large flowery tattoo that adorns his back.

The actress looked dazzling and He decided to combine his image with black sunglasses and a white baseball cap.

With a relaxed attitude, smiling and taking advantage of the sun to get a tan, she was seen on the coast of the hamptons during these summer days, for which he won the admiration of his fans for his naturalness, he pointed out Glamor.