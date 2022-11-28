Scarlett Johansson shows off her legs from the pool | instagram

One of the best photographs of Scarlett Johansson is the one in which she showed off near the pool, resting her beauty on a lounge chair, letting the perfection of her legs completely take the attention of the fans, who, excited by her beauty, did not hesitate to shower her with praise.

The actress 38 years old is one of the hollywood celebrities most beautiful, with her precious green eyes, her porcelain skin, her angelic face and her enormous silhouette, she has managed to win the hearts of netizens, making them dream of her at night.

For what the famous movie star would be posing near a blue pool, she would be lying on a lounge chair, resting her beauty, her golden hair perfectly combed and wearing a white long-sleeved blouse that covered part of the navy blue bodysuit.

Scarlett Johansson she revealed the perfection of her legs, thus creating a whole show for the millions of followers, since the actress does not have social networks, her own fans create pages where they share information about her, as well as her best photos.

