Scarlett Johansson shows off her skills doing the best ASMR

At the end of the year of 2019, the beautiful actress Scarlett Johansson was invited to the night show that is under the name of Saturday night Live next to the ex-member of the One Direction band Niall Horanwhere the beautiful actress performed an ASMR for all her fans, this being the way to promote the episode.

in which the interpreter of Black Widowshowed off more than elegant and beautiful, wearing an ostentatious silver jacket over a nice white blouse sitting behind a desk that had several microphones as well as a computer that would help her create that classic sound very characteristic of ASMR, the which are supposed to be soft and relaxing sounds.

At the beginning, Scarlett Johansson He commented that throughout his life he has received praise that his voice is relaxing, for which he would be excellent at working doing this activity, which consists of speaking in a whisper since the microphone can capture even the touch of the fingers, so that any movement that is made can be heard perfectly, there are many YouTube channels that are especially dedicated to it.

At the moment of appearing before the cameras, he proceeds to turn some pages, making a small noise that some Internet users call “satisfying” to hear him, then comments “I just do normal things” and writes something on the blackboard above. of the desk causing a very loud noise.









Later, the beautiful 37-year-old actress types something on her laptop, in the background she hears a voice coming from the production team who asks her with concern:

“And are you going to talk like that during the show?”

Bringing out a beautiful smile Scarlett Johansson who makes an invitation not to miss the episode that will be broadcast on the weekend, once his words left his mouth he lets out a loud sneeze breaking all the calm atmosphere that ASMR is supposed to create.

Saturday night Live is a comedy program, where some artists are invited to perform a humorous monologue on any topic to be discussed, celebrities such as Megan foxSelena Gomez among many others.