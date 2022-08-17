Scarlett Johansson, Sienna Miller and Emily Beecham star in My Mother’s Wedding

07/28/2022 – Kristin Scott Thomas’ directorial debut centers on three sisters with dysfunctional love lives trying to come to terms with their mother’s third wedding

Main photography has wrapped on Kristin ScottThomas‘s directorial debut, titled My Mother’s Wedding. The award-winning actress has taken part in a number of successful films, including Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994), The English Patient (nineteen ninety six), The Horse Whisperer (1998), Nowhere Boy (2009) and Dark Hour (2017).

The plot of this new project focuses on three sisters returning to their childhood home for a moment’s weekend, namely the third wedding of their twice widowed mother, Diana (played by Scott Thomas). The three daughters are from very different walks of life: Georgina (Cannes Best Actress winner Emily Beecham), a palliative nurse; Victoria (BAFTA award nominee Sienna Miller), a Hollywood star; and Katherine (double Academy award nominee Scarlett Johansson), a Captain in the Royal Navy. Over the weekend, the family gathers to celebrate a new marriage, but mother and daughters alike are forced to revisit the past and confront the future, with help from a colorful group of unexpected wedding guests. The picture is co-written by the helmer herself and John Micklethwait.

Interestingly, the production marks the third time Scott Thomas and Johansson have played mother and daughter since The Horse Whisperer (1998).

Alongside the main cast are Freida Pinto (Slumdog Millionaire , Knight of Cups), Sindhu Vee (the TV series sex education, Matilda), Joshua McGuire (the TV series Anatomy of a Scandal), mark stanley (the TV series Game of Thrones), Thibault de Montalembert (the TV series Call My Agent!), samson kayo (Bubble) and James Fleet (Four Weddings and a Funeral). The creative team includes professionals such as Director of Photography Yves Belanger (Dallas Buyers Club, brooklyn ), BAFTA award-winning production designer Andrew McAlpine (AnEducation ), casting director Lucy Bevan (batman, Belfast ), editor Gary Dollner (the TV series fleabag and killing eve), costume designer Sinead Kidao (the TV series Small Ax and The Pursuit of Love), and Academy award nominated hair and make-up designer daniel phillips (queen ).

Commenting on her new endeavor, Scott Thomas said: “I have wanted to direct for a long time and it was thrilling to create this fictional family using my own childhood memories as a springboard. Directing and acting with such talented actresses and reuniting with Scarlett Johansson has been exhilarating.”

My Mother’s Wedding is being produced by Finola Dwyer and Steven Rales for Finola Dwyer Productions (UK) and Ridlington Road Production (UK), and presented by Indian Paintbrush (USA). CAA Media Finance, which arranged financing for the picture, is in charge of its domestic rights.