Scarlett Johansson sings U2 with Bono

Bono and the New York actress Scarlett Johansson, also with a career as a singer, have made a duet on the notes of “I still haven’t found what I’m looking for” by U2.

The new version of the song played by the frontman of the Irish band together with one of the most famous faces in Hollywood is taken from soundtrack of the new animated film “Sing 2” which, available on music platforms from next December 17th, also includes an original song from the Dublin line-up, “Your song saved my life“.

A preview of the duet by Bono and Scarlett Johansson on “I still haven’t found what I’m looking for”, song originally included on U2’s 1987 album, “The Joshua Tree”, you can listen to it in the new film trailer, sequel to the 2016 feature film “Sing” and arriving in Italian cinemas on December 23rd.

“Sing 2” – in which i protagonists Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Nick Kroll, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Offerman and Jennings reprise their roles from the first film – see Bono to voice the character of Clay Calloway, dubbed lonely rock star in the Italian version from Zucchero.


