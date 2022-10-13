Scarlett Johansson spoke about what it is to be hypersexualized in Hollywood – People – Culture

Scarlett Johansson She is one of the best-known faces in show business. The woman has participated in dozens of films for more than 20 years and remains one of the highest paid in Hollywood.

The actress has been recognized on many occasions for her physical attractiveness and characteristic image. However, Ella Johansson recently confessed on the Dax Shepard podcast that she came to feel “like an object.” The woman revealed that she was hypersexualized by directors, producers and even fans.

He added that at one point in his career he was only offered roles because of his image and not because of his talent. The interpreter of the ‘Black Widow’ perceived that she had been “typecast” in a type of character and that she no longer had the freedom to play the roles that most caught her attention.

“I think everyone thought I was older and had been doing it for a long time, and then they typecast me into this weird hypersexualized thing. I felt like it was all over, more or less… That’s the kind of career you have, these are the roles you’ve played, and I was like, ‘This is it,’” Johansson said.

The American also said that this led her to doubt her work and professional ethics. So much so, that she came to think that her career would end when she no longer had the same physical attractiveness as her before.

“I became an object and was pigeonholed in this way where I felt like I wasn’t getting job offers for the things I wanted to do. I remember thinking to myself, ‘I think people think I’m 40 years old,'” the actress concluded.

Scarlett Johansson on the Dax Shepard podcast. Photo: Instagram: @armchairexppod

He started his career at a young age

The actress, who has been in the industry for decades, He pointed out that his first film was made when he was only nine years old.. For this reason, she is grateful that her mother shielded her from things that were “not age appropriate for her” while she was still a child.

He also referred to the new generations of Hollywood, who are witnessing a change in society. According to what he told, actresses like Zendaya and Florence Pugh are an example of the type of artists who have not allowed themselves to be pigeonholed or limit to a single style.

“Now I see younger actors who are in their 20s and it feels like they’re allowed to be all these different things, like they can play different things… We’re not even allowed to pigeonhole actors anymore, thankfully,” Johansson said.

The actress took a moment to praise the careers of Zendaya and Pugh and predicted that they will have a bright future in the world of cinema. For her part, Scarlett has also served as a singer, director and producer in her filmography.

