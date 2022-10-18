Scarlett Johansson spoke of her performances: “I became …”

Scarlett Johansson talked about the beginnings of his career and said that somehow he was “typecast” in certain roles due to his appearance. She explained the situation during an appearance on the podcast of dax shepard, Armchair Expertand said that in 2003, when she was only 17 years old, she was chosen to play a character five years older than that in Lost in Translation.

The beautiful blonde stated that “I think everyone thought I was older. They typecast me into this weird, hyper-sexualized thing. […] It was like, ‘That’s the kind of career you have, these are the roles you’ve played. And I was like, is this it?'”began by saying one of the protagonists of the saga of avengers.

Scarlett sets the trend on every red carpet she attends.

Scarlett revealed that this typecasting prevented him from getting the roles he really wanted. He looked older, she told Shepard, and she kept getting parts for characters that were for people much older than her. Eventually, johansson he began to focus on breaking that pattern.

“I became somewhat objectified and pigeonholed in this way where I felt like I wasn’t getting job offers for the things I wanted to do. I remember thinking to myself, I was like, ‘I think people think I’m like 40 years old.’ Somehow it ceased to be something desirable and something I was fighting against.”he said in the interview Scarlett Johansson.

Scarlett in Jojo Rabbit.

With the passing of the years Scarlett Johansson He broke with that stereotype of roles and was part of great drama films, a clear example of this was the leading role in the film JojoRabbit. This feature film won an award Oscar by “Best Adapted Screenplay”.