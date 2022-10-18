Scarlett Johansson spoke of her performances: “I became …”

Entertainment

James
Scarlett Johansson talked about the beginnings of his career and said that somehow he was “typecast” in certain roles due to his appearance. She explained the situation during an appearance on the podcast of dax shepard, Armchair Expertand said that in 2003, when she was only 17 years old, she was chosen to play a character five years older than that in Lost in Translation.

The beautiful blonde stated that “I think everyone thought I was older. They typecast me into this weird, hyper-sexualized thing. […] It was like, ‘That’s the kind of career you have, these are the roles you’ve played. And I was like, is this it?'”began by saying one of the protagonists of the saga of avengers.

