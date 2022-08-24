Scarlett Johansson talks about her experience as a single mother

If we talk about perfection, without a doubt that Scarlett Johansson could be an ideal example. The 37 year old actress She has a consolidated career in the world of acting in Hollywood, with which she has been recognized worldwide; She is also a singer and businesswoman, with great success.

But that’s not all, because Scarlett also has a successful family life, married to fellow actor and comedian Colin Jost, with whom she shares custody of a son and the upbringing of her first daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriacthe little girl she had with her second husband, Romain Dauriac, owner of an independent advertising agency.

Although we could say that her life is perfect, it was the same interpreter of Black Widow who reported that it was not always like that and that, at the time, she had to face tasks such as raising her first daughter alone. Scarlett was honest and told single mothers: you are not alone, we all go through the same thing.

In a recent interview with USA Today, Scarlett Johansson pointed out that it was very difficult to be a single mother for a while, a role she had to play after divorcing her second husband, Romain Dauriac in 2017, with whom she had already formed a family 5 years earlier.

Scarlett and Romain started dating since November 2012 and in September 2013, they announced their engagement. By May 2014, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child, and four months later, Marcel Pariseau, the actress’s spokesman, confirmed that she had given birth to a girl named Rose Dorothy Dauriac in New York.

Despite all the happiness the baby brought to their lives, Scarlett and Romain decided to divorce on January 26, 2017 and then thus completely change his life and that of his daughter. After a legal battle for child support and custody, Scarlett emerged victorious.

It was then that Scarlett faced raising her daughter alone and although it was not easy, it was not impossible either.so she decided to share a positive message to women who see her as a source of inspiration for their lives, motivating them to give a complete battle in their lives and take care of themselves and their children.

“Many different things happen at the same time, intersecting feelings of loneliness and doubt, so you don’t know what you’re doing and you don’t have anyone else by your side to consult.“, told Usa Today. After that episode of her life, she had to move forward and rebuild her life with great success.

Therefore, Scarlett Johansson considered it appropriate to tell her experience and not only to explain how she felt, but so that all women who go through a similar situation know that they are not the only ones and that there is always a way to move forward again, in addition to raise your voice in favor of the fight for women’s rights and end false taboos around motherhood.