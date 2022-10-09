Scarlett Johansson talks about how having adult acne affected her

Adult acne looks a bit like the classic “bad guy” from scary movies. Appear when you least expect it or the super important days of the calendar, for example, the red carpet days. You know, those occasions where we would all like to look radiant, but a pimple (being nice not to call it a huge sprout) spoils everything. And, even, it can create a lot of insecurities for all of us and if they don’t tell actress Scarlett Johanssonwho recently chatted about how much and how those “simple” outbreaks affected him to your mental health.

In the end, Who has not felt less beautiful at some time because of having a gigantic pimple on their face?

In a recent interview, Scarlettthan tohe just got his own line for skin care, he chatted for the People medium about how he dealt with these outbreaks while trying to establish his name in Hollywood. A period where she pointed out to suffer enough insecurities to the rhythm of these famous imperfections and that, despite the fact that many years have passed, keep remembering like it was yesterday.

The reason is quite simple; the photos are there. In them, there is that reminder of the day that she covered her face with acne before even going to the makeup chair during the shoot. With that, sought to dissuade attentionthat nobody knew that under that light base the granites lived.

With the years, its relationship with adult acne has been changing, coming to grant it less importance. And, like the vast majority of us, she has gone trying all kinds of cosmetics (from exfoliating masks to toners) to keep those outbreaks at bay that, remember!, despite the temptation, it is better not to touch, at least if you do not want to create small scars or acne marks that are difficult, it must be said, to eliminate. Everything until I find the medicine that was good for her: perform a reduced routine that helped him combat his appearance and, consequently, improve his self-esteem.

A step that currently has led him to create his line The Outset focused on this type of acne-prone skin and with which it seeks that people find that product that help you deal with that outbreak without affecting your self-love relationship, as it happened to her.