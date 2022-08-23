Scarlett Johansson tells what it meant to her to be a single mom

Scarlett Johansson She has always tried to have a private life out of the public eye, but there are times when she opens up and tells a little about what she lives day by day as a mother. Now that the world has been digitized, social networks have taken on great importance, so there are issues that have been normalized, such as motherhood. We see influencers and celebrities who show that they are ‘supermoms’ who can do anything, but the reality is that we are all different and live in different social contexts.

But there are celebrities who also try to show the complicated side of being a mother like Scarlett Johansson, Ashley Graham, Cameron Diazamong others, who have spoken about it and give a message to all women who go through a similar situation.

In an interview, the actress who plays Black Widow told how complicated it was to be a single mother when she divorced Romain Dauriac. They separated in 2017, when their firstborn Rose Dorothy Dauriac I was only 3 years old.

“Many different things happen at the same time, feelings of loneliness and doubt intersect, so you don’t know what you’re doing and you don’t have anyone else by your side to consult,” he told Usa Today.

After that episode of her life, she had to move forward and rebuild her life, so she has told her experience and not only to explain how she felt, but so that all women who go through a similar situation know that they are not the only ones and that there is always a way to move forward again, in addition to raising your voice in favor of the fight for women’s rights and ending what is believed around motherhood.